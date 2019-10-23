Woman dies from injuries after Las Vegas house fire

One of two people injured in a house fire on Oct. 11 has died, the Las Vegas Fire Department announced Wednesday.

Las Vegas fire crews battle a fire at 241 View Drive, near South Decatur Boulevard and Alta Drive, on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One of two people seriously injured in an October house fire has died, the Las Vegas Fire Department announced Wednesday.

The fire broke out about 9:45 a.m. Oct. 11 at 241 View Drive, a one-story house near South Decatur Boulevard and Alta Drive. A man and a woman were taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, according to Las Vegas Fire Marshal Robert Nolan.

The woman died, and the man remained in “very critical” condition on Wednesday. Investigators were waiting to speak with the man in hopes of determining the cause of the fire, department spokesman Tim Szymanski said.

“What we’re hoping is that he lives so he can tell us what happened in that room,” he said Wednesday. “Right now we’re at a standstill.”

When firefighters arrived at the house, they found the man outside with critical burns to the front of his body, according to a Fire Department news release. The woman was inside the home.

Fire crews rescued her from a rear bedroom of the still-burning home. She suffered superficial burns to her arms, smoke inhalation and possible heat inhalation burns, the department said.

Szymanski said it was difficult for firefighters to reach the woman due to debris in the home as the fire burned. Firefighters found the man outside because he was able to escape.

“It looks like he was where the fire started, but he ran out of the house,” Szymanski said.

Property records show that the 1,800-square-foot house was built in 1960 and is owned by Charles and Carla Carlisi.

A previous version of this story misidentified the person who died.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.