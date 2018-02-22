Woman dies from injuries after Las Vegas vehicle collision

A 74-year-old woman involved in a vehicle collision last week died from her injuries at University Medical Center on Monday.

She was driving south on Hidden Palms Parkway and failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection of East Pebble Road. The driver’s vehicle collided with a car heading west, according to a press release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The driver was transported to UMC’s Trauma Center with injuries deemed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

The woman had not been identified as of the time of the release.

This marks the 12th traffic fatality investigated by Metro in 2018.

