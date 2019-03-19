Woman dies from injuries after weekend crash in Las Vegas

A woman has died following a crash in the east Las Vegas Valley on Saturday afternoon, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

A woman has died following a crash in the east Las Vegas Valley on Saturday afternoon, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police responded about 4:30 p.m. to a critical injury crash at the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Sloan Lane, Metro said in a news release.

Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicate a Toyota Camry was turning left onto northbound Sloan Lane when a Dodge Dakota traveling westbound on Sahara Avenue failed to stop for a red light and hit it, the release said.

Multiple occupants of both vehicles were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center but Metro’s fatal detail was not requested at the time of the crash.

On Tuesday, the Clark County coroner’s office notified Metro that the driver of the Toyota, Rose Szita, 84, was pronounced dead at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, the release said.

Szita’s death is the 20th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2019.

The collision remains under investigation.

E Sahara Ave S Sloan Ln Sunrise Manor, NV 89142