Woman dies in crash northwest of Las Vegas

A 39-year-old woman died Monday night after she was thrown from her car northwest of Las Vegas, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

A 39-year-old woman died after crashing her Toyota Prius on Lee Canyon Road, near Mount Charleston, Monday, June 25, 2018. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A 39-year-old woman died after crashing her Toyota Prius on Lee Canyon Road, near Mount Charleston, Monday, June 25, 2018. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A 39-year-old woman died after crashing her Toyota Prius on Lee Canyon Road, near Mount Charleston, Monday, June 25, 2018. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A 39-year-old woman died Monday night after she was thrown from her car northwest of Las Vegas, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The woman crashed her silver Toyota Prius about 10 p.m. Monday on Lee Canyon Road, near Mount Charleston, the Highway Patrol said in a release.

She was headed east on the road and drove onto the right dirt shoulder. She lost control, and the Prius crossed the westbound lane and entered the other dirt shoulder, the release said.

The car hit a dirt embankment and flipped, tossing her from the car, the release said. She wasn’t wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

Troopers identified her as Merissa Taylor of Las Vegas. Impairment was suspected, the Highway Patrol said.

Her death marks the 39th traffic death investigated by troopers this year.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.