Woman dies in wrong-way crash on I-215 in western Las Vegas
A woman has died in a wrong-way crash early Sunday morning on Interstate 215 in the western valley. The Nevada Highway Patrol said investigators “suspect impairment was a factor” in the crash.
The crash happened about 1:54 a.m. in the southbound lanes near the Charleston Boulevard exit, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.
In a statement, trooper Travis Smaka said the crash involved two silver Nissan passenger cars, each with a male and female occupant.
He said all four occupants were transported to University Medical Center in Las Vegas. He said the 41-year old-female driver of the car “not traveling (the) wrong way” died at the hospital.
He said investigators “suspect impairment was a factor” in the crash. Both occupants of the wrong-way vehicle were unrestrained.
Just a few hours earlier, a woman died after what officials described as a “violent” wrong-way crash Saturday night on Interstate 15 between Jean and Sloan.
Sunday morning’s crash was the latest in a string of fatal wrong-way crashes in the valley since November.
