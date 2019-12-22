Woman dies in wrong-way crash on I-215 in western Las Vegas

A woman has died in a wrong-way crash early Sunday morning on Interstate 215 in the western valley. The Nevada Highway Patrol said investigators “suspect impairment was a factor” in the crash.

Police respond to the scene of a fatal crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 215 near the Charleston Blvd. exit in Las Vegas on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (NHP)

The crash happened about 1:54 a.m. in the southbound lanes near the Charleston Boulevard exit, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

In a statement, trooper Travis Smaka said the crash involved two silver Nissan passenger cars, each with a male and female occupant.

He said all four occupants were transported to University Medical Center in Las Vegas. He said the 41-year old-female driver of the car “not traveling (the) wrong way” died at the hospital.

He said investigators “suspect impairment was a factor” in the crash. Both occupants of the wrong-way vehicle were unrestrained.

Just a few hours earlier, a woman died after what officials described as a “violent” wrong-way crash Saturday night on Interstate 15 between Jean and Sloan.

Sunday morning’s crash was the latest in a string of fatal wrong-way crashes in the valley since November.