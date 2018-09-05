Woman dies of injuries sustained in Aug. 29 crash in Las Vegas

A 79-year-old woman died Monday, five days after she was involved in a two-vehicle crash in the north Las Vegas Valley.

Catherine M. Miller died at University Medical Center from critical injuries sustained on Aug. 29, when her 2013 Volkswagen Beetle was hit by a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 at the intersection of West Ann Road and North Bradley Road around 5:20 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police did not suspect Miller or the 20-year-old man driving the Chevrolet were impaired. The Clark County coroner’s office said Miller died from multiple blunt force injuries.

The Chevrolet hit the Volkswagen when Miller was turning left under a flashing yellow light onto Bradley Road from Ann Road, police said. The Chevrolet was travelling west on Ann Road in the right of two lanes when the crash happened.

The driver of the Chevrolet suffered moderate injuries, police said.

Miller’s death marks the 92nd traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year. The crash remained under investigation by Metro, police said.

