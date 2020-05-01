Woman, dog rescued after central Las Vegas fire

A woman was taken to a hospital with burns and smoke inhalation after a house fire Thursday night, the Las Vegas Fire Department said. Firefighters also rescued a dog.

Firefighters responded to a fire Thursday, April 30, 2020, in the 2900 block of Gilmary Avenue, Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

One person was taken to a hospital with burns after firefighters rescued her and a dog from a smoke-filled bedroom Thursday night in central Las Vegas, officials said.

The Las Vegas Fire Department said the fire began outside the home, located in the 2900 block of Gilmary Avenue, and burned through a wall into the closet of a bedroom, where the woman was napping with her dog, according to a news release.

Firefighters arrived to the house around 8 p.m. and rescued the woman and dog from the bedroom, the department said.

The woman suffered first- and second-degree burns and firefighters drove her to a hospital. The dog was turned over alive to animal control, the department said. Both suffered from smoke inhalation.

Two people and the dog were displaced by the fire, which investigators determined was an accident. The fire caused about $10,000 in damage, the department said.

