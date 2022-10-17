Woman drowns in Lake Mead area
A woman has died at Lake Mead National Recreation Area near Las Vegas.
On Monday, park rangers reported that, on Saturday, “a witness called 911 to report that a 39-year-old woman went missing from the back bay area of Katherine Landing Marina (on Lake Mohave.) The victim was not wearing a personal flotation device.”
In a statement, park rangers said they “responded on the scene and initiated search and rescue efforts in the area until 12:00 a.m. and resumed recovery efforts on Sunday with assistance from Mohave County dive personnel.
The victim’s body was recovered at approximately 2:45 p.m. Sunday.”
Rangers did not provide any more details.
