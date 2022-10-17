83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Local Las Vegas

Woman drowns in Lake Mead area

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 17, 2022 - 4:00 pm
 
Katherine Landing is one of the most popular destinations at Lake Mead National Recreation Area ...
Katherine Landing is one of the most popular destinations at Lake Mead National Recreation Area. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman has died at Lake Mead National Recreation Area near Las Vegas.

On Monday, park rangers reported that, on Saturday, “a witness called 911 to report that a 39-year-old woman went missing from the back bay area of Katherine Landing Marina (on Lake Mohave.) The victim was not wearing a personal flotation device.”

In a statement, park rangers said they “responded on the scene and initiated search and rescue efforts in the area until 12:00 a.m. and resumed recovery efforts on Sunday with assistance from Mohave County dive personnel.

The victim’s body was recovered at approximately 2:45 p.m. Sunday.”

Rangers did not provide any more details.

MOST READ
1
McDonald’s Halloween buckets are back. Here’s how to get one
McDonald’s Halloween buckets are back. Here’s how to get one
2
VICTOR JOECKS: Henderson hides crime surge from residents
VICTOR JOECKS: Henderson hides crime surge from residents
3
Barry Manilow closing in on Elvis’ Las Vegas show record
Barry Manilow closing in on Elvis’ Las Vegas show record
4
CARTOON: Dangerous dictator
CARTOON: Dangerous dictator
5
Pipeline’s end brings relief to eastern Nevada — for now
Pipeline’s end brings relief to eastern Nevada — for now
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST