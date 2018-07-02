Woman expected to survive south Las Vegas rollover crash

A woman is expected to survive after a rollover crash early Monday morning in the south valley.

A woman is expected to survive after a rollover crash early Monday morning in the south valley.

The crash was reported about 12:10 a.m. on Bella Palermo Way, near Valley View Boulevard and Somerset Hills Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

Gordon said a 2013 Nissan Sedan crashed into a pickup parked on Bella Palermo and then rolled over.

The woman was hospitalized but her injuries were not life-threatening, he said. Police suspect she was impaired at the time of the crash.

