Woman faces arson charges in downtown Las Vegas fires

Margaret Edith Seager, 57 (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

A Las Vegas firefighter works on the roof of a building on fire at 17 E. Oakey Blvd. on Sunday, June 24, 2018. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

A Las Vegas fire truck on the scene of a building fire at 17 E. Oakey Blvd. on Sunday, June 24, 2018. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

Las Vegas firefighters work at the scene of a building fire at 17 E. Oakey Blvd. on Sunday, June 24, 2018. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

A woman was arrested on suspicion of arson in an early Sunday blaze in downtown Las Vegas, fire officials said.

Margaret Edith Seager, 57, was arrested Sunday and is being held at the Clark County Detention Center where she faces two counts of third-degree arson, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

Firefighters were already battling a blaze at about 6 a.m. at 17 E. Oakey Blvd, near Las Vegas Boulevard South, when a dumpster fire broke out nearby, the Fire Department said in a release. Investigators arrested Seager after seeing her nearby watching the crews extinguish the dumpster fire. Seager was wanted in another dumpster fire that happened days earlier, according to the release.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the vacant building fire. The fire reportedly started in a mattress and spread to the nearby building. The fire moved into a wall but did not spread to the building’s interior.