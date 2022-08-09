98°F
Woman fatally mauled by dog in Las Vegas, police say

By Glenn Puit Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 9, 2022 - 1:12 pm
 
Las Vegas police investigate around the 4100 block of Pennwood Avenue, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, i ...
Las Vegas police investigate around the 4100 block of Pennwood Avenue, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas, after a woman was fatally mauled by a dog. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Las Vegas police said a woman was fatally mauled by a dog in central Las Vegas on Tuesday morning.

Police said they received a report of a dog attack in the 4100 block of Pennwood Avenue near Wynn Road at 9:43 a.m.

“Arriving officers located an elderly female who appeared to have been mauled by a dog,” the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release. “Medical personnel responded and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.”

Police said they located the dog at a nearby home, and the animal was turned over to animal control officials.

Detectives were investigating the death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

