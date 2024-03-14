Woman fatally struck while walking dog in southwest Las Vegas

A 56-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle Wednesday night while walking her dog in Enterprise.

A 56-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle Wednesday night while walking her dog in the southwest Las Vegas Valley. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 56-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle Wednesday night while walking her dog in Enterprise.

At around 6:30 p.m., the unidentified woman was walking in the road westbound on Shelbourne Avenue, near Rancho Destino Road, when a 1997 Ford F-150 crashed into her from behind, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Pedestrian dies in crash LVMPD Traffic Fatal Detail detectives investigated our jurisdiction's 39th road fatality last night. Investigators determined a white truck hit a pedestrian as she was walking on Shelbourne Avenue west of Rancho Destino Road (near Windmill and Gilespie) pic.twitter.com/u16LWzTOrF — LVMPD (@LVMPD) March 14, 2024

Police said glare from the sun was “likely a contributing factor” and that the driver of the Ford did not show signs of impairment. The woman was taken to University Medical Center where she died. Police did not say if the dog was injured.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.