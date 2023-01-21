52°F
Local Las Vegas

Woman fatally stuck by a vehicle in northeast Las Vegas

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 21, 2023 - 12:12 pm
 
Updated January 21, 2023 - 12:20 pm
Detectives are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a person of interest in reference ...
Detectives are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a person of interest in reference to a collision that occurred on Jan. 21, 2023, at 4:25 a.m., near the location of East Lake Mead Boulevard and Mt. Hood Street. (LVMPD)

A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle early Saturday in northeast Las Vegas.

The 24-year-old woman was attempting to cross East Lake Mead Boulevard, east of the intersection with Mt. Hood St., around 4:25 a.m. when she was struck by a silver sedan that left the scene, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The woman died at the scene.

Police are seeking a silver/light gray 4-door sedan with front end and windshield damage.

Anyone with information can call Metro at 702-828-3060 or, to remain anonymous, call 702-385-5555.

