Woman fatally stuck by a vehicle in northeast Las Vegas
Police are seeking the driver of a silver sedan after an early morning collision Saturday on East Lake Mead Boulevard near Mt. Hood St.
A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle early Saturday in northeast Las Vegas.
The 24-year-old woman was attempting to cross East Lake Mead Boulevard, east of the intersection with Mt. Hood St., around 4:25 a.m. when she was struck by a silver sedan that left the scene, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.
The woman died at the scene.
Police are seeking a silver/light gray 4-door sedan with front end and windshield damage.
Anyone with information can call Metro at 702-828-3060 or, to remain anonymous, call 702-385-5555.