Woman found dead after east Las Vegas Valley fire

A 59-year-old woman was found dead after a fire Sunday night in the east Las Vegas Valley.

(Las Vegas Fire Department)

The fire was reported just after 6:35 p.m. at Arthur McCants Manor, 800 N. Eastern Ave., according to a Las Vegas Fire Department news release.

The first unit arrived within three minutes, and crew members began primary assignments to locate the fire and assist the residents in evacuating the complex, the release said.

Firefighters searched the second-floor apartment where the fire originated and extinguished a small fire in the bathroom. The body of the victim was found in the apartment.

The fire is under investigation, and the cause has not yet been determined. Fifteen units responded.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.