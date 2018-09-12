Woman found dead in western Las Vegas Valley house fire

A woman was found dead by Las Vegas firefighters investigating a house fire in the west valley Wednesday afternoon.

Scene of a fatal house fire at Sienna Ridge Dr. in Las Vegas on Sept. 12, 2018. (Las Vegas Fire Department on Twitter)

Neighbors reported the fire at a one-story house on Sienna Ridge Drive, near Fort Apache Road and Charleston Boulevard, just after 3 p.m., said Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski. Neighbors knocked on the door of the home after seeing smoke, but no one answered.

While investigating the fire, crews found the body of a middle-aged woman in a hallway leading to a back bedroom, Szymanski said.

Crews found the house “completely charred with thick smoke all the way to the floor,” Szymanski said.

The fire appeared to have started in the back bedroom and was confined to that room, he said.

The Metropolitan Police Department will investigate the woman’s death, Szymanski said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will determine the woman’s cause and manner of death.

9321 Sienna Ridge Drive, Las Vegas