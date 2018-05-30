Woman found dead under vehicle in northwest Las Vegas ID’d

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a woman who was found dead under a vehicle Tuesday night in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

(David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a woman who was found dead under a vehicle Tuesday night in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas resident Rosemarie McKie, 79, was found at about 5:50 p.m. in a desert area near Oso Blanca Road and Skye Canyon Park Drive, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police believe the car was running and in reverse when she got out of it and was crushed.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

Oso Blanca Road and Skye Canyon Park Drive, las vegas, nv