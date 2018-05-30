Woman found dead under vehicle in northwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating after a woman was found dead under a vehicle Tuesday in the northwest valley.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The woman’s body was discovered about 5:50 p.m. in a desert area near Oso Blanca Road and Skye Canyon Park Drive, near North Hualapai Way and West Grand Teton Drive, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said.

Police believe the woman got out of the car while the vehicle was running and in reverse gear, and was crushed by the car.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the woman who died after her family is notified.

Oso Blanca Road and Skye Canyon Park Drive, Las Vegas, NV