Woman found in Lake Mead died from blunt force injuries, coroner says

The woman found dead in Lake Mead on Sept. 1 died from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Clark County coroner’s office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The woman found dead in Lake Mead on Sept. 1 died from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Park rangers found Katrina Louise Campbell’s body near the 33 Hole Overlook, north of Boulder City, after abandoned items on the lake’s shoreline were discovered, according to the National Park Service.

A missing persons report for a 37-year-old woman by the name of Katrina Campbell had been filed with Las Vegas police on Aug. 30, police said. She was last seen around 6 p.m. the night before.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.