Woman hit by car in east Las Vegas critically injured

A woman is in critical condition Saturday night after an auto-pedestrian crash in east Las Vegas, police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

A woman is in critical condition Saturday night after being hit by a car in east Las Vegas, police said.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle said the woman was walking in the eastbound travel lanes on Desert Inn Road, at Boulder Highway, around 7:10 p.m. when she was hit by a car. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Desert Inn Road will be closed in both directions for hours while police investigate, Nogle said.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.