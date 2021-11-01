Woman hit by train in Las Vegas

A woman was struck by a train in central Las Vegas and hospitalized Monday afternoon.

{Clark County Fire Department}

A woman was struck by a train in central Las Vegas and hospitalized Monday afternoon.

Clark County Assistant Fire Chief Warren Whitney said paramedics and firefighters were initially called to a reported vehicle crash at West Twain Avenue and Dean Martin Drive at 2 p.m. Upon arrival, however, they found a woman who had been “struck by a train,” Whitney said.

“The patient was described as stable and was being transported to a hospital,” Whitney said, adding the victim was expected to survive.

Las Vegas police spokesman Misael Parra said a Union Pacific representive responded to the scene.

“We were notified it happened on the west side of the tracks,” said Las Vegas police spokesman Misael Parra.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.