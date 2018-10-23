Woman hit by vehicle while walking dog in Las Vegas dies of injuries

Angel Garza, 40, was walking her dog and pushing a shopping cart on East Gowan Road around 12:45 a.m. on Oct. 16 when she was struck by a 2002 Infiniti I30 driven by 19-year-old Jabarie Norris, police said.

Gowan Road is blocked off while police investigate a hit-and-run crash that occurred after midnight on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman has died from injuries sustained when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver while walking her dog, Las Vegas police said.

Around 12:45 a.m. on Oct. 16, Angel Garza, 40, was walking her dog while pushing a shopping cart on East Gowan Road, west of North Nellis Boulevard. She was in the middle of the roadway when a 2002 Infiniti I30 driven by 19-year-old Jabarie Norris struck her and the pet, police said. She was hospitalized in critical condition at University Medical Center.

Garza’s dog was killed, police said.

Norris briefly stopped after the impact but then sped away. According to police, two boys, ages 15 and 16, and an 18-year-old man were in the car with Norris.

He and the vehicle were found “a short time later,” police said, and he was arrested for failing to stop at the scene of a crash, jail records show. He is not suspected of impairment, police said.

Garza’s death was the 115th traffic fatality investigated by Las Vegas police this year.

