Woman hospitalized after 2-car crash in central Las Vegas
Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said the cars collided around 1:25 p.m. near West Tropicana Avenue and South Decatur Boulevard.
A woman was hospitalized after a two-car crash in central Las Vegas on Thursday afternoon.
The woman was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, Hadfield said, and no other injuries had been reported as of 2 p.m.
Tropicana is shut down west of Decatur. Avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
