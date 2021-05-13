98°F
Woman hospitalized after 2-car crash in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 13, 2021 - 2:09 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)
A woman was hospitalized after a two-car crash in central Las Vegas on Thursday afternoon.

Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said the cars collided around 1:25 p.m. near West Tropicana Avenue and South Decatur Boulevard.

The woman was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, Hadfield said, and no other injuries had been reported as of 2 p.m.

Tropicana is shut down west of Decatur. Avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

