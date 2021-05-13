Woman hospitalized after 2-car crash in central Las Vegas

Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said the cars collided around 1:25 p.m. near West Tropicana Avenue and South Decatur Boulevard.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

A woman was hospitalized after a two-car crash in central Las Vegas on Thursday afternoon.

The woman was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, Hadfield said, and no other injuries had been reported as of 2 p.m.

Tropicana is shut down west of Decatur. Avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

