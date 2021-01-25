45°F
Woman hospitalized after police say she crashed into patrol car

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 24, 2021 - 9:04 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman was hospitalized late Sunday after police said she drove over a center median and crashed into the front of a Metropolitan Police Department patrol vehicle, police said.

Metro Lt. Brian Boxler said the officer in the patrol vehicle was driving southbound on Joe W. Brown Drive about 6:36 p.m. when the woman, who was heading northbound, drove out of her lane and into the patrol vehicle.

The officer was not injured, but the woman was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. Boxler said impairment was suspected and that her injuries were minor.

Joe W. Brown Drive was closed in both directions as of 8:30 p.m.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

