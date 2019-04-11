Woman hospitalized after western Las Vegas apartment fire

The scene near an apartment fire on Silverstream Avenue near North Rainbow Boulevard and U.S. Highway 95 on Thursday, April 11, 2019. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

Damage from patio fire at the St. Croix Apartments, 6661 Silverstream Ave., Thursday, April 11, 2019. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

A pregnant woman was hospitalized after a fire in western Las Vegas Thursday morning.

The Las Vegas Fire Department responded to the St. Croix Apartments, 6661 Silverstream Ave., near North Rainbow Boulevard and U.S. Highway 95, about 1:35 a.m. for reports of a fire, the department said in a news release.

The fire was on the patio of a second-floor apartment in a two-story apartment building. Firefighters kept the fire contained to the patio and quickly put it out, the release said.

Two residents were treated by fire medics. One was treated and released for minor smoke inhalation. The pregnant woman was taken to a hospital for observation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Investigators believe the fire started on the patio or in a utility closet on the patio.

Damage is estimated at $20,000. Most of the damage was on the patio, in the utility closet and the attic area directly over the apartment. Three other apartments sustained minor smoke odor, the release said.