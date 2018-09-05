Woman hospitalized in suspected DUI crash on I-15 in Las Vegas

Witnesses told investigators that a Dodge Charger was speeding and erratically changing lanes before it slammed into the back of a Ford Mustang, sending that vehicle crashing into another car, Smaka said.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman was critically injured on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas early Wednesday when her car was struck by a DUI suspect.

The Nevada Highway Patrol received a report of a crash on the freeway at Sahara Avenue at 12:25 a.m., agency spokesman Travis Smaka said.

The woman driving the Mustang was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries, Smaka said.

Antonio Bolivar Vasquez, 25, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center. He faces charges of driving under the influence resulting in significant bodily harm, reckless driving and driving without a license.

