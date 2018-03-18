Woman hurt after wood smashes windshield in Las Vegas crash

The collision involving two vehicles happened just before 2:15 p.m. near Lake Mead and Martin Luther King boulevards.

A woman was critically injured in a crash and was trapped in her car Sunday afternoon in central Las Vegas.

The collision involving two vehicles happened just before 2:15 p.m. near Lake Mead and Martin Luther King boulevards. The woman was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Stuart said.

The woman’s car was struck by another vehicle with a trailer carrying wood, police said. Upon impact, a piece of wood lodged through the windshield of the woman’s vehicle, trapping her.

No other injuries were reported.

Drivers should avoid the area while police investigate and work to clear the scene.

