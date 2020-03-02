Woman hurt in 4-vehicle crash in Las Vegas dies of injuries

The crash occurred Feb. 20 at the intersection of South Jones Boulevard and West Windmill Lane in the southwest valley.

A 21-year-old woman critically injured Feb. 20 in a four-vehicle crash in the southwest Las Vegas Valley has died, police said.

The crash occurred at 1:49 p.m. at the intersection of South Jones Boulevard and West Windmill Lane.

The Metropolitan Police Department said a Nissan driven by the woman entered the intersection on Windmill on a green light and was struck by a Jeep Cherokee driven by a 33-year-old Las Vegas woman who, according to a police report, ran a red light. The Jeep sent the Nissan into a Ford pickup driven by a 32-year-old Las Vegas man, and a 2000 Ford Mustang driven by a 21-year-old Las Vegas man, both of which were stopped for a red light in the northbound lanes of Jones. The driver of the Nissan and a passenger in her vehicle were transported to University Medical Center with what were described as serious injuries.

On Monday, Las Vegas police said they were notified that the Nissan driver died as a result of injuries suffered in the crash. Her name was not immediately released by the Clark County coroner’s office pending notification of next of kin.

It was not immediately clear Monday if the driver of the Jeep was ticketed or arrested. The death marks the 20th traffic-related fatality this year in Las Vegas police jurisdiction.

