Woman in critical condition after crash in northwest Las Vegas

A woman is in critical condition after a Wednesday evening crash in the northwest valley.

The crash was reported just before 5:30 p.m. after a Volkswagen Beetle was struck by a speeding pickup truck at the intersection of Ann and Bradley roads, near Jones Boulevard, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The Beetle was turning left from Ann Road onto Bradley on a flashing yellow signal when it was struck by the Chevy Silverado, police said. The pickup then crashed into a block wall on the northwest corner of the intersection.

Both drivers were taken to University Medical Center for treatment. The 79-year-old woman driving the Beetle was hospitalized in critical condition. The 20-year-old man driving the pickup suffered moderate injuries, police said.

Impairment is not suspected.

