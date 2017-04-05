Woman in custody after crashing car into CCSD school bus

A car crashed into a Clark County School bus at Washington Avenue and H Street in central Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 5, 2017. Two students were on the bus but were not injured. (Twitter/Bizuayehu Tesfaye)

A Clark County School District bus was involved in a crash Wednesday morning and a woman was taken into custody.

A vehicle hit the school bus just after 8 a.m. near Washington Avenue and H Street, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

After the crash, the female driver of the vehicle tried to leave the scene on foot. She was taken into custody by a Metro officer and medical personnel was requested for her, Metro officer Laura Meltzer said.

Two Mabel Hoggard Elementary School students were on the bus at the time of the crash, but no injuries were reported, school district spokesman David Roddy said.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area due to a fluid spill, according to Metro.

