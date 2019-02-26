Woman in western Las Vegas Valley crash died of stroke

(Nevada Highway Patrol)

A 65-year-old woman found unresponsive after a crash Saturday afternoon near the 215 Beltway died of natural causes, the coroner’s office said.

Sheryl Evans of Las Vegas died of a stroke, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

She crashed with a Chevrolet Equinox about 12:20 p.m. near the Beltway and Charleston Boulevard, according to a Nevada Highway Patrol release.

The Equinox was making a left turn on a green light from the Beltway’s southbound off-ramp to Charleston, troopers said. Meanwhile, Evans was behind the wheel of a Honda, which was heading west on Charleston and ran a red light, hitting the Equinox in the intersection.

Evans was found unresponsive in the Honda, and she died at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.

Investigators had suspected she suffered a medical episode that may have contributed to the crash.

