Woman in wheelchair dies after vehicle hits her in Las Vegas

A woman died Friday night after a vehicle struck her while she was in a wheelchair near downtown Las Vegas, police said.

Police were called to the crash at about 8:25 p.m. to the area of East Bonanza Road and North 28th Street, east of North Eastern Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. William Matchko said Friday night.

The woman, who is in her 30s, was taken to a hospital with “extremely critical injuries,” he said. She later died at the hospital.

Police did not believe the vehicle’s driver was impaired. It was unknown Friday night if the woman was trying to cross a road when she was hit, Matchko said.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

Police closed Bonanza from 28th Street to North Mojave Road on Friday night while officers investigated. Drivers should avoid the area, Matchko said.

