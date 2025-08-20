Woman in wheelchair dies weeks after Las Vegas hit-and-run crash

A woman who was critically injured after she was struck by a vehicle while she was in a wheelchair has died, weeks after the downtown Las Vegas crash.

A wheelchair-bound woman who was critically injured when she was struck by a vehicle in a crosswalk has died, weeks after the downtown Las Vegas crash.

The Metropolitan Police Department says the crash occurred just after 4 a.m. July 27 at the intersection of Bonanza Road and City Parkway.

According to police, evidence at the scene and surveillance footage indicated that a 2013-2017 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling west on Bonanza Road, approaching City Parkway.

A woman who was in a wheelchair and pushing a shopping cart was crossing Bonanza Road in the marked crosswalk. The pedestrian signal displayed the “don’t walk” symbol at the time of the crash, police said.

The Nissan’s front right struck the woman and threw her onto the roadway.

The vehicle and its driver fled the scene without stopping, heading westbound on Bonanza Road and then northbound on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

In an update Wednesday, police said that the department was notified that the 58-year-old woman had died at University Medical Center. Her name has not been released.

The woman’s death marked the 105th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2025.

The crash remains under investigation by Metro’s Collision Investigation Section.