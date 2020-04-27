Woman injured after vehicle crashes into pole in central Las Vegas
Owens Avenue is closed north of Martin Luther King Boulevard after a vehicle crashed into a pole Monday afternoon.
The crash occurred just before 2:10 p.m., according to Las Vegas police spokesman Larry Hadfield. A woman was taken to University Medical Center. Her condition is unknown.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
