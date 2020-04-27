Woman injured after vehicle crashes into pole in central Las Vegas

The crash occurred just before 2:10 p.m., according to Las Vegas police spokesman Larry Hadfield.

Police investigate a crash Monday, April 27, 2020, at Martin L. King Boulevard and Owens Avenue in Las Vegas. (NDOT FASTCam)

Owens Avenue is closed north of Martin Luther King Boulevard after a vehicle crashed into a pole Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred just before 2:10 p.m., according to Las Vegas police spokesman Larry Hadfield. A woman was taken to University Medical Center. Her condition is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

