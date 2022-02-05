Woman involved in fatal crash served time in Las Vegas cab attack

A woman was arrested on suspected impaired driving in a fatal hit and run crash eight years after she admitted to assaulting a cab driver while he was driving.

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal crash near the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. A motorcyclist died after being hit by a suspected impaired driver Friday night. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal crash near the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. A motorcyclist died after being hit by a suspected impaired driver Friday night. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Las Vegas police close Rainbow Boulevard after a fatal crash near the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. A motorcyclist died after being hit by a suspected impaired driver Friday night. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Erica Hagan, 43, the woman who admitted to assaulting a cab driver while he was driving, stealing his cab and crashing it into other vehicles was sentenced to 4 to 10 years in prison on Wednesday, November 19, 2014. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Around 8:30 p.m., a 2001 Volkswagen Passat and a 2004 Suzuki motorcycle collided near South Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The motorcycle rider, a 32-year-old man, died later at University Medical Center.

Police said the driver of the Passat pulled into a nearby parking lot and she and a passenger attempted to walk away from the vehicle.

The driver, later identified as 50-year-old Erica Hagan of Las Vegas, was arrested nearby and police said she showed signs of impairment.

Police spelled the woman’s name Erica Hagen.

Hagan was booked on charges of driving while impaired, leaving the scene of a crash, failure to render aid and driving without a license, according to jail records. She is being held without bail.

In 2014, Hagan pleaded guilty to battery with the use of a deadly weapon and attempted robbery

Prosecutors said Hagan stole Yohannes Tsegaye’s cab on May 21, 2014, at the Plaza. Tsegaye drove her toward Rancho Drive and Decatur Boulevard, where police say Hagan became violent.

“You’re going to die today,” Hagan said as she choked Tsegaye, hit him in the head with a rock and stole his money, according to a police report.

As Hagan drove away in the cab, she ran a red light and caused a crash at Cheyenne Boulevard and Jones Avenue. Hagan got out of the crashed cab, where a witness tried to see if she was OK. Hagan pulled a man out of his car and drove away before being arrested 10 days later, police said.

She was sentenced to a minimum of four years in the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Hagan is scheduled to appear in court again Saturday afternoon.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer David Wilson contributed to this report.