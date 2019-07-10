Woman killed in car crash at construction site in Las Vegas ID’d

The driver died Tuesday after her car, carrying four children, barreled through a central valley road construction site before hitting a piece of heavy equipment.

The scene of a fatal crash on West Washington Avenue near Decatur Boulevard on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas woman who died Tuesday after her car, carrying four young children, barreled through a central valley construction site has been identified.

She was 56-year-old Rose Mary Modica, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. Her cause and manner of death were pending Wednesday morning.

The children inside the car suffered serious but survivable injuries, said Metropolitan Police Department traffic Lt. Bret Ficklin. A group of good Samaritans helped pull them from the wreckage.

The crash happened about 10:30 a.m. at 4405 W. Washington Ave., near the Las Vegas Golf Club. Witnesses told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the car, a 2007 Toyota Camry, was weaving back and forth just before the crash, “like she couldn’t stop or something.”

At first, the speeding sedan managed to miss a backhoe but instead slammed into the back of a parked work truck as nearby construction crews covered freshly laid concrete.

Spinning out, it then slammed into a nearby dirt berm and rolled, hitting a skid-steer loader before coming to a stop.

When the dust from the crash had settled, Modica was lying in the street. Police said she was not wearing a seatbelt.

A driver, David Carnell, was on his way to golf with friends when he first spotted the woman’s sedan in his rear-view mirror, speeding and swerving erratically.

“She had to be doing at least 100, and that’s no exaggeration,” Carnell, 42, said. “She honked her horn, like she couldn’t stop or something.”

It remained unclear Wednesday if a mechanical malfunction contributed to the crash. Police also said they did not know if impairment was a factor.

In 2009, Toyota announced a floor mat recall that included 2007 to 2010 model Camrys following reports of accelerator pedals becoming trapped on the mats, causing unintended acceleration.

The following year, Toyota announced an accelerator pedal recall that also included 2007 to 2010 model Camrys after reports of pedals sticking in cars without floor mats. The company later faced more than $48 million in civil penalties after a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration investigation into the timeliness of the recall announcements.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.