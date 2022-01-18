61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Local Las Vegas

Woman killed in crash in north valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 18, 2022 - 2:02 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman was killed Tuesday afternoon in a crash in the northern Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas police spokesman Larry Hadfield said the crash occurred at 12:08 p.m. at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard North and North Walnut Road, near Cheyenne Avenue.

Hadfield said a vehicle overturned, prompting first responders to rush a woman with life-threatening injuries to University Medical Center. The woman later died at the hospital.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said Las Vegas Boulevard North was closed in both directions at the crash scene.

Further information on the crash was not immediately available.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Man found shot to death in doorway of home in southwest Las Vegas
Man found shot to death in doorway of home in southwest Las Vegas
2
Michael Jackson artist takes down attacker in Las Vegas fight
Michael Jackson artist takes down attacker in Las Vegas fight
3
Where does Nevada rank in states with the lowest property taxes?
Where does Nevada rank in states with the lowest property taxes?
4
Raiders fire general manager Mike Mayock
Raiders fire general manager Mike Mayock
5
Mountain lion killed in west Las Vegas after escaping backyard cordon
Mountain lion killed in west Las Vegas after escaping backyard cordon
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST