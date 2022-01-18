Woman killed in crash in north valley

The crash occurred at 12:08 p.m. at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard North and North Walnut Road, near Cheyenne Avenue when a vehicle overturned for unknown reasons.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman was killed Tuesday afternoon in a crash in the northern Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas police spokesman Larry Hadfield said the crash occurred at 12:08 p.m. at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard North and North Walnut Road, near Cheyenne Avenue.

Hadfield said a vehicle overturned, prompting first responders to rush a woman with life-threatening injuries to University Medical Center. The woman later died at the hospital.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said Las Vegas Boulevard North was closed in both directions at the crash scene.

Further information on the crash was not immediately available.

