Woman killed in crash with parked car in Las Vegas identified

A 38-year-old woman who died after crashing into a parked car Tuesday morning has been identified.

Brada Linford died of multiple blunt force injuries, the Clark County coroner’s office said Wednesday. Her death was ruled an accident.

The crash happened about 9:40 a.m. Tuesday in a neighborhood near U.S. Highway 95 and South Decatur Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

She was driving a 1988 Honda Civic north on Michael Way, north of Banjo Street, when it veered into a parked, unoccupied 1999 Chevrolet Suburban in a parking lane.

The Suburban’s driver was nearby and called for medical help for Linford, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt. She died at a hospital.

A neighbor and friend, Angela Ortiz, remembered Linford as a loving woman who battled mental illness. Ortiz’s niece, Summer Lark, said she hadn’t heard from Linford since two days before the crash.

“We’re gonna miss her,” Ortiz said.

