Woman killed in hit-and-run last week in Las Vegas identified

Police are seeking an older model black or dark-green sedan that struck Natasha Marie Birch, 29, as she walked outside a crosswalk on West Flamingo Road near South Torrey Pines Drive when she was hit on Thursday, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a woman who died last week after a hit-and-run accident in the central valley.

Natasha Marie Birch, 29, was outside a crosswalk on West Flamingo Road near South Torrey Pines Drive when she was hit on Thursday, police said. She died the next day at University Medical Center.

The driver who hit her left the scene. The car was described as a black or dark-green older model sedan.

Anyone with information can call the Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-4060. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

