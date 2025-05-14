Woman killed in Las Vegas motorcycle crash identified

A 25-year-old motorcyclist who died in a crash in northwest Las Vegas Valley has been identified.

A motorcyclist who died in a crash in northwest Las Vegas Valley on Friday has been identified.

Jailine Alvarez, 25, of Las Vegas, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision at West Lake Mead Boulevard and James Bilbray Drive, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

According to a Metropolitan Police Department press release, which didn’t identify Alvarez by name, she was driving a 2022 Suzuki GSX-R600 motorcycle along Lake Mead “at a high rate of speed” when the driver of a 2024 Toyota Tacoma made a left turn from Bilbray onto Lake Mead.

“The front of the Suzuki collided with the left side of the Toyota,” the press release said.

Alvarez died from “blunt force injuries,” according to the coroner’s office.

A 35-year-old Las Vegas man who was behind the wheel of the Toyota suffered minor injuries, police said.

Through Sunday, 17 motorcycle or moped fatal crashes have been reported in Metro’s jurisdiction this year, which was up from 15 during the same period in 2024, according to Metro statistics.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.