Woman killed in Las Vegas motorcycle crash was Phoenix resident

Nicole M. Corbeil, 20, was killed Thursday morning when a vehicle failed to yield to her as she headed south on Decatur Boulevard on a Harley Davidson FXLR.

A Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicle parked at headquarters at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas.

A motorcyclist killed Thursday morning when she was hit by a pickup truck in southwest Las Vegas was a 20-year-old Phoenix resident, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Las Vegas police initially said the motorcyclist, Nicole M. Corbeil, was from Las Vegas.

Just before 8:10 a.m., Corbeil was headed south on Decatur Boulevard on a Harley Davidson FXLR, approaching Diablo Drive, when a Mazda B3000 failed to yield for Corbeil as it turned left onto Diablo, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Corbeil was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s office had not yet determined her cause and manner of death Friday morning.

The Mazda driver was not suspected of impairment and remained at the site of the crash, police said.

