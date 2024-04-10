65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Woman killed in northwest valley hit while pushing disabled car

Metro police investigate a fatal crash near West Ann Road and North Jones Boulevard on Tuesday, ...
Metro police investigate a fatal crash near West Ann Road and North Jones Boulevard on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (NDOT)
More Stories
Arine CEO Yoona Kim, left, listens as Thrill One Sports and Entertainment CEO Matt Cohn speaks ...
‘Competitive advantage’: Action sports company relocates HQ to Las Vegas
People pick produce at Gilcrease Orchard in Las Vegas Thursday, April 20, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/La ...
Picking season underway at Gilcrease Orchard
Isaac Mendoza (Metropolitan Police Department)
Man accused of breaking into wastewater facility, turning off machinery
A train on the Las Vegas Monorail decked out in a Super Bowl wrap at the MGM Grand, with the Tr ...
Monorail to remain in operation along Strip; could be repurposed in future
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 9, 2024 - 9:30 pm
 

A woman whose car broke down was pushing it in the northwest valley Tuesday evening when she was struck and killed by another motorist.

The crash occurred about 6:45 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The woman had been driving westbound on West Ann Road, just west of North Jones Boulevard, when her vehicle broke down.

“The victim and several bystanders were attempting to push the vehicle off the road when the car was struck by another westbound driver,” Lt. Andy Kelvington said in a text.

All parties remained on the scene where the woman was pronounced dead.

Ann is closed in both directions from Calvert Street to Bradley Road for the investigation. It is unknown when it will reopen, Kelvington said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Pedestrian killed, driver faces DUI charges in east valley crash
recommend 2
Motorist ejected, dies in single-vehicle crash near Goodsprings
recommend 3
Shooting closes I-15 northbound lanes in Las Vegas
recommend 4
Car slams into RTC bus in North Las Vegas; 1 killed, 4 injured
recommend 5
Man arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed 2 Las Vegas teens
recommend 6
Sunny Friday will turn colder, windy through weekend