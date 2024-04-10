Woman killed in northwest valley hit while pushing disabled car

The motorist was westbound on West Ann Road just west of North Jones Boulevard when her vehicle broke down.

Metro police investigate a fatal crash near West Ann Road and North Jones Boulevard on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (NDOT)

A woman whose car broke down was pushing it in the northwest valley Tuesday evening when she was struck and killed by another motorist.

The crash occurred about 6:45 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The woman had been driving westbound on West Ann Road, just west of North Jones Boulevard, when her vehicle broke down.

“The victim and several bystanders were attempting to push the vehicle off the road when the car was struck by another westbound driver,” Lt. Andy Kelvington said in a text.

All parties remained on the scene where the woman was pronounced dead.

Ann is closed in both directions from Calvert Street to Bradley Road for the investigation. It is unknown when it will reopen, Kelvington said.

