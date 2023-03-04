Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas

The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. Saturday near West Charleston Boulevard and South Mohawk Street.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A 26-year-old Las Vegas woman died early Saturday after her pickup truck veered off of West Charleston Boulevard and crashed into a street light pole, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

At 6:30 a.m., the woman was driving a 1999 Toyota Tacoma heading west on Charleston just east of South Mohawk Street near the College of Southern Nevada when the pickup turned right off of the roadway and onto a sidewalk, police reported.

The driver’s side of the pickup then slammed into the light pole and the woman suffered critical injuries.

She was transported to University Medical Center where hospital staff attempted life-saving procedures but soon pronounced her dead.

Police did not release her identity pending notification of her family.

The department’s Collision Investigation Section is handling the inquiry into the crash, the 19th traffic-related fatality in its jurisdiction so far this year.

