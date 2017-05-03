Woman killed in south Las Vegas crash identified

Clark County coroner's office. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 64-year-old woman killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Alice Mohr of Las Vegas.

The coroner’s office said Wednesday morning the woman’s official cause of death has not yet been determined.

The crash happened about 1:50 p.m. on South Decatur Boulevard, just north of Harmon Avenue. Police have said another driver ran a red light, then slammed into the woman’s car in the south valley.

Mohr died at University Medical Center. The 21-year-old driver who ran the red light suffered minor injuries and remained at the scene.

