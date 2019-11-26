51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local Las Vegas

Woman killed in weekend house fire in Las Vegas identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 26, 2019 - 2:21 pm
 

A woman whose body was found Sunday after a house fire in northwest Las Vegas has been identified as a 41-year-old valley resident.

The victim was Tara Shapiro, according to the Clark County coroner’s office, which had not determined her official cause and manner of death as of Tuesday.

Shapiro’s body was found by Las Vegas Fire Department firefighters around 9:15 a.m. Sunday inside a bedroom of 5905 Cancun Ave., located in a residential area near West Iron Mountain Road and North Jones Boulevard.

Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said a mattress in the bedroom had caught fire, although the exact cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives also were assisting with the investigation, a common practice with fatal fires in the valley.

The one-story house built in 2005 is owned by Leonard Shapiro, according to Clark County property records. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the home was equipped with smoke detectors or sprinklers.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Police investigate hit-and-run on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Las Vegas police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on the Las Vegas Strip near Wynn Main Gate Drive on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas Valley may see snow on Thanksgiving week - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Valley could see snow this week as a major winter storm heads toward the Great Basin just in time for Thanksgiving, according to the National Weather Service. (James Schaeffer, L.E. Baskow / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cosmopolitan Tree Lighting Starts the Las Vegas Holiday Season - VIDEO
With a flip of an actual switch the Cosmopolitan lit their tree to signal the start of the Las Vegas holiday season. Golden Knights favorites Marc-Andre Fleury and Max Pacioretty were on hand to help with the event and skate around the rink with fans. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Driver killed in crash involving semitrailer in North Las Vegas - VIDEO
North Las Vegas police say a speeding driver was killed after he apparently ran a red light and crashed into a semitrailer at Losee Road and Cheyenne Avenue, Nov. 22, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man who fatally shot Las Vegas casino executive sentenced - VIDEO
Rachel Lee asked the judge to give Anthony Wrobel, 44, the maximum punishment allowed by law for killing her mother, but added she could not harbor anger and resentment. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson police shoot man suspected of shooting another at restaurant - VIDEO
A man shot an employee Wednesday at a restaurant near Warms Springs Road and Marks Street, then was shot by officers, according to the Henderson Police Department. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hail in northwest Las Vegas - VIDEO
Small hail was falling in the Centennial Hills area in northwest Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2019. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two people rescued from Las Vegas Wash - Video
Two people were rescued from the Las Vegas Wash about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday as widespread rainfall covered the Las Vegas Valley. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Flooding at Linq parking garage - VIDEO
Heavy rain caused flooding at the Linq parking garage on the Las Vegas Strip. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wet and cold weather (for some) in downtown Las Vegas - VIDEO
Eric Hagen of Madison, Wis, walked in the rain and cold through the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in shorts and a T-shirt with no umbrella on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Doctor talks about the condition of dog found shot in face - VIDEO
Dr. Ken Sieranski talks about Dudley, the dog found along U.S. Highway 95 northwest of Las Vegas, on Sunday, Nov. 17. The dog was being treated at The Animal Foundation. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
2 adults, 2 children displaced after house fire in Henderson - VIDEO
Crews battle a house fire Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, near East Horizon Ridge Parkway and East Mission Drive in Henderson. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fremont Street is getting a new LED sign - VIDEO
The Fremont Street Experience is planning to add an LED sign that pays tribute to downtown Las Vegas’ history. The 430-square-foot sign is set to be built on the east side of Main Street and Fremont Street. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights documentary premiere brings out emotions - VIDEO
A couple of thousand ticket-holders braved marathon traffic and road closures to arrive at T-Mobile Arena three hours before game time to watch the long-in-the-works documentary. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rock ’n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon attracts 35,000-plus runners - VIDEO
More than 35,000 are registered to run in this year’s marathon or half-marathon. They’ll start their journey at 4:30 p.m. and conclude it under the neon lights on the Strip. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Heather Bray, as Elvis, wins women’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon - VIDEO
Heather Bray completed the 26.2-mile course Sunday in 3 hours, 13 minutes for her first marathon victory. She had run in two others, posting faster times in both. But the costume was heavier than her usual workout garb. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fire damages 7 cars at Las Vegas airport parking garage - VIDEO
Firefighters on Saturday morning extinguished a car blaze that damaged six other vehicles in a parking garage at McCarran International Airport. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rj Consumer Tips
Financial safety while shopping in-store and online during the holidays.
Thunderbirds get ready for Aviation Nation - VIDEO
The Thunderbirds, based at Nellis Air Force Base, will be among the performers at Aviation Nation 2019 at Nellis this weekend, Nov. 16-18. (Briana Erickson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Weekend traffic, what you need to know
What you need to know to get around including traffic, events, and alternative routes.
Suspected drunk driver traveling wrong way on I-15 dies in crash - VIDEO
Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Jason Buratczuk said the crash happened about 3:30 a.m. when a woman driving a dark-colored vehicle believed to be a Volkswagen was heading the wrong way on northbound Interstate 15, between Lake Mead Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue, on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Family of DUI fatal crash victim speaks out - VIDEO
The wife and children of DUI fatal crash victim Marcial Escobia, 65, of Las Vegas, speak out about the crash that killed a loving father, husband and grandfather. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sheridan Su’s Every Grain Is Now Open
Sheridan Su's latest restaurant, Every Grain, is open for lunch from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
University Center Drive unveiling - VIDEO
Swenson Street has been renamed University Center Drive after a four year effort by UNLV. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Training canine good citizens in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Nicole Fox, an enrichment specialist with The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas, trains large, high-energy dogs in canine etiquette to boost their chances for adoption. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Red Rock Canyon free to all Monday for Veterans Day - VIDEO
In honor of Veterans Day, Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is free to all visitors on Monday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Artist dedicates heart sculpture on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Artist Katy Boynton dedicated her sculpture depicting a giant steel heart to the Las Vegas community Saturday night outside Fashion Show mall. (James Schaeffer /Las Vegas Review-Journal)
2 dead in suspected DUI crash in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Two people died early Saturday morning, Nov. 9, 2019, in a two-vehicle collision on Boulder Highway near Flamingo Road. A 24-year-old man was arrested on DUI-related charges in connection with the crash, police said. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coyotes spotted inside a guarded and gated Summerlin community - VIDEO
Coyotes were spotted inside the Summerlin gated community of Queensridge. Residents are said to have seen as many as eight coyotes nearby the developed residential area. Residents said one neighbor's schnauzer was taken by a coyote and later found dead. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Warm weather in the Las Vegas Valley sticking around - Video
With an area of high pressure staying firm along the West Coast, the mild weather conditions in the Las Vegas Valley will remain for several days. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
O.J. Simpson files lawsuit against The Cosmopolitan over TMZ story - VIDEO
A lawsuit filed Thursday alleges that The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas defamed O.J. Simpson when hotel employees told TMZ he was kicked out of the casino “for belligerence” in November 2017. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ethel M Chocolates cactus garden lit for Christmas - Video
The 26th Annual Ethel M Chocolates Cactus Garden Lighting in Henderson, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. The garden will be open until 10 p.m. daily through the holidays. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Therapy dogs dress up for Halloween at Poets Walk Henderson - Video
Therapy dogs dress up for a Halloween costume contest at the Poet's Walk Henderson Memory Care facility. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cat survives 15-mile commute in car bumper - VIDEO
A Las Vegas Review-Journal employee was surprised to learn she had a passenger during her 15.5-mile commute to the office on a September Sunday. (Tony Morales & James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shortages of OB-GYN doctors in the Las Vegas Valley - Video
Dr. Michael Gardner discusses the shortages of OB-GYN doctors that will happen and what steps are being taken to entice them to come or stay in the Las Vegas area.
Southern Nevada is in a West Nile virus hot zone - VIDEO
Southern Nevada, along with Central Arizona and Southern California, make up a “hot zone” that is reporting the highest number of mosquito-borne West Nile virus cases in the country. The Southern Nevada Health District recently reported 28 cases of West Nile virus in Clark County. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST