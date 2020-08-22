Woman killed in wrong-way crash in western Las Vegas Valley

A blue Mazda was headed northbound in a southbound lane on Interstate 215 at Tropicana Avenue, according to a news release from the Nevada Highway Patrol.

A woman who investigators say was going the wrong way on a highway in the western Las Vegas Valley was killed Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in a crash involving four vehicles. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

The woman operating a blue Mazda was headed northbound in a southbound lane on Interstate 215 at Tropicana Avenue, according to a news release from Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Buratczuk.

A Ford F-250 traveling southbound in the left travel crashed into the Mazda, causing the Ford to leave the roadway and hit the left concrete barrier. The Mazda began to rotate across the southbound travel lanes and was struck in the driver’s side door by a Hyundai traveling southbound. A BMW then struck a tire that separated from the Mazda.

The driver of the Mazda was pronounced deceased on scene, the release said.

Three occupants in the Hyundai, and one in the Ford were transported to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, the release said.

It was not known whether impairment was a factor in the crash.

