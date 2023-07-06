86°F
Local Las Vegas

Woman killed, suspected speeding driver jailed after fiery crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 5, 2023 - 7:49 pm
 
Updated July 6, 2023 - 6:45 am
(File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman was killed and a suspected speeding driver was arrested after a crash in central Las Vegas Wednesday evening.

Defon Muirente was speeding north on Rancho Drive at 6:35 p.m. near Bryn Mawr Avenue when his 2013 Dodge Charger crashed into a 2005 Buick LeSabre, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The driver of the Buick and all four people in the Dodge were taken to University Medical Center. Police said everyone in the Dodge suffered minor injuries.

An unidentified 72-year-old woman driving the Buick died at the hospital.

Police said Muirente, 22, was not suspected of impairment, but he was booked on a felony count of reckless driving resulting in death and two gross misdemeanors of driving without a license and driving with an expired registration.

He posted bail Thursday morning and has not been charged. He is expected to appear in court again Aug. 10.

The woman who died is expected to be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after her family is notified.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter. Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

