Woman missing from central Las Vegas Valley found

A woman missing since Tuesday morning from the central Las Vegas Valley has been found, police said Thursday.

Crystal Gilpin (Metropolitan Police Department)

Crystal Gilpin, 39, was last seen around 6 a.m. near the 4000 block of Meadowglen Circle, close to East Flamingo and South Sandhill roads, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Metro reported Thursday that Gilpin was located and was safe.

