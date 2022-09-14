89°F
Woman missing from central Las Vegas Valley found

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 14, 2022 - 8:14 am
 
Crystal Gilpin (Metropolitan Police Department)

A woman missing since Tuesday morning from the central Las Vegas Valley has been found, police said Thursday.

Crystal Gilpin, 39, was last seen around 6 a.m. near the 4000 block of Meadowglen Circle, close to East Flamingo and South Sandhill roads, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Metro reported Thursday that Gilpin was located and was safe.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

