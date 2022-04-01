69°F
Woman missing in Las Vegas for nearly a month

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 1, 2022 - 8:25 am
 
Allison Czech (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A woman has been missing in Las Vegas for nearly a month, police announced Thursday afternoon.

Allison Czech, 28, was last seen March 5 near 323 North Maryland Parkway in downtown Las Vegas wearing a blue and white Detroit Tiger’s hat, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said she may be in emotional distress.

Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3111.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

