Woman pedestrian dies after being hit by car in western Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 65-year-old woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in western Las Vegas on Thursday night.

Police responded to the intersection of Jones Boulevard and Palmyra Avenue about 11:15 p.m. to reports of an injured pedestrian, police said in a news release.

Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicate a Ford Mustang was traveling north on Jones Boulevard when it hit the woman. She was walking westbound, across Jones Boulevard, just north of the intersection, outside of a marked crosswalk, the release said.

According to a witness, the woman paused in the inside northbound travel lane of Jones Boulevard and was struck by the Mustang. The woman was taken to University Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

Police said the driver of the Mustang remained at the scene and passed field sobriety tests.

The woman’s death marks the 40th traffic-related fatality investigated by Metro in 2019.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release her identity once family has been notified.