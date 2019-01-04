Woman pedestrian injured when hit by pickup in Las Vegas

An officer responding to a call about a person was throwing rocks at vehicles near Rancho Circle and Park Way Drive on Friday morning, found the woman, who had been struck near the intersection of Rancho and Alta drives.

A pedestrian was hospitalized Friday morning with unknown injuries after being struck by a car in the central valley, police said. (Elaine Emerson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman was hospitalized Friday morning with injuries that were not life-threatening after being struck by a pickup truck in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

About 11:20 a.m., police were notified that a man was throwing rocks at vehicles near Rancho Circle and Park Way Drive. A responding officer then found the woman who had been struck near the intersection of Rancho and Alta drives, said Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez.

Metro initially reported that the injured pedestrian was a juvenile, but Lt. Richard Meyers clarified later Friday that it was a woman.

Meyers said the woman was struck by a Ford F350 after walking into the southbound lanes of Rancho Drive. She was taken to University Medical Center.

No other details were available Friday afternoon.

Contact Kimber Laux at klaux@reviewjournal.com. Follow @lauxkimber on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Rio Lacanlale contributed to this report.